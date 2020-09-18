This week in pictures: The most striking images from this week’s top stories

This week Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posted a photo of himself from hospital and said that he was breathing on his own in his first statement since his suspected poisoning.

The EU parliament passed a non-binding resolution to impose sanctions on Belarus” leader Alexander Lukashenko over his disputed re-election and violence perpetrated against protesters.

Hundreds of Hasidic Jews, including children, camped out between the borders of Ukraine and Belarus. Charities and pilgrims claim they are running out of food and medical supplies.

The Tour de France, one of the world most prestigious bicycle races, hit its 17th stage – the toughest mountain stage of this year’s tour.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Riot police officers detain a protester during a demonstration in Minsk, Belarus. September 13, 2020 AP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posted a picture of himself from the hospital and says he is breathing on his own. Berlin, Germany. September 15, 2020 AP

Women raise their fists as they join the activists of different groups of relatives of missing and murdered people in Mexico to demand justice in Mexico City. September 14 Victoria Razo/AFP

Shayanne Summers holds her dog Toph after several days of staying in a tent at an evacuation centre. She was evacuated from near Molalla which was threatened by Riverside Fire John Locher/AP Photo

Migrants find shelter at a supermarket parking lot in Lesbos, Greece, after the Moria camp was destroyed by fire last week. September 17, 2020 AFP

Activists from Extinction Rebellion block traffic at Kongens Nytorv Square in Copenhagen, Denmark. September, 16, 2020 EMIL HELMS/Ritzau Scanpix via AFP

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is followed by officials as she rides a bicycle in Oosterwolde, on September 17 as the Dutch King and Queen visit the province of Friesland Koen Van Weel/AFP

High school students keep socially distant on the first day of classes of the new academic year during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, in Thessaloniki. September 14, 2020 SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP or licensors

An aerial picture shows a recently abandoned inflatable boat, used by migrants to cross from France to England. September 14, 2020 Ben Stansall/AFP

Jewish pilgrims are stuck between Belarusian and Ukrainian border crossings. Some say they have no intentions to leave after Kyiv refused their entry amid pandemic restriction AFP

Orthodox Jewish men pray ahead of the Jewish new year at the Western Wall, their holiest prayer site in Jerusalem’s old city. September 16, 2020 Sebastian Scheiner/AP Photo

A firefighter watches the Bobcat Fire burning on hillsides near Monrovia Canyon Park in Monrovia, California. September 15, 2020 Ringo Chiu/AFP

Floodwaters on a street in Pensacola, Florida. September 16, 2020 Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

A supporter of Pakistani Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami holds a placard reading “Stop” during a protest over an alleged gang rape of a woman, in Lahore. September 17 Arif Ali/AFP

A man stands behind a burning barricade during the fifth straight day of protests against police brutality in Bogota on September 13, 2020 Juan Barreto/AFP

The remains of a dead alligator lay on the ground after a wildfire burned through the area next to the Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands in Brazil Andre Penner/AFP.