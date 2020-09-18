This guy stars opposite Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s next



Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought after actresses of Bollywood. Every project related to Deepika remains in the news since its inception and the latest one is Shakun Batra’s next which remains untitled. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is a modern take on relationships and is sure to strike a chord with the youth.

Now, the name of the guy who will star alongside Deepika has been revealed. Dhairya Karwa who was seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and who will be seen playing Ravi Shastri in Kabir Khan’s ’83 stars alongside the actress in Shakun Batra’s next. This is the first time that the actor has got such a big opportunity to prove himself and he’s already arrived in Goa along with the other actors to shoot for the film. Well, we’re excited to catch this fresh pair on the big screen, what about you?