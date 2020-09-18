These seven employment trends show how COVID-19 is reshaping the world of work

Article content continued

Many employees will select the latter. There is no prohibition against an employer offering this. As long as the employee has the option of working at the office at full pay, offering this option is not a constructive dismissal. From the employer’s standpoint, since they can replace the employee working from home with another employee or contractor anywhere in the world, and many employees have learned to enjoy working from home, offering such an option makes financial sense.

Photo by Daniel Acker/Bloomberg files

This is all in the legal context of the employer having the absolute right to require all employees to return to the office. Even if an employee could prove that they are working more productively at home, an employer need not permit it and an employee’s refusal to return to the office would be cause for their discharge.

6. Many more employers will turn to layoffs and remuneration reductions when they fall on hard times, and even sometimes when they don’t. Those employees who accepted layoffs or wage reductions without protest will arguably have lost their right to complain if the employer imposes that again. The employer will argue that there is now a practice between the parties permitting this, an argument they could not have made when they did it for the first time. Even other employees, who were not affected but are newly hired into companies who laid off or reduced the hours or wages of others, will have more difficulty arguing that it’s a constructive dismissal. The employer will say that it has a practice of layoffs or reductions and it now has a right to do so as it has become a term of employment at the company.

7. Decades of progress made by women in the workforce are being rolled back as they have disproportionately borne the brunt of COVID-19 by staying home to look after children. So much for equal parenting. Some employers may be more reluctant to hire women in response.

And now on to questions I received recently.

Q: When a company enters into a contract with someone as an independent contractor, can the court decide if they are an employee? If both parties enter into the contract with eyes wide open and are aware of the implications, does the court have any place changing it?

A: Whether someone is an employee or an independent contractor is a matter of law. If you are an employee, in terms of your actual relationship with your employer, it does not matter a whit whether your contract says you are an independent contractor, or you invoice them and are not T4-ed. You still have full employment law rights. In my experience, the vast majority of workers, who are called, and believe they are, independent contractors, are actually employees.