The meaning of Kamala Harris’s viral shoe choice

– Converse campaigning. I’ll never pass up a story about what political candidates eat on the campaign trail. Same goes for stories about what they wear.

This cycle, the campaign wardrobe beat has turned to Kamala Harris’s shoes, specifically her penchant for an American staple: Converse Chuck Taylors.

Her sneakers first got earnest attention on Sept. 7 when a video of her de-planing in Milwaukee in Chucks garnered 8 million views in a day. Harris’s shoe choice is not new. She told The Cut all about her Chucks collection in 2018. “I have a whole collection of Chuck Taylors: a black leather pair, a white pair, I have the kind that don’t lace, the kind that do lace, the kind I wear in the hot weather, the kind I wear in the cold weather, and the platform kind for when I’m wearing a pantsuit.”

Fashion, as we know, can be a powerful political messaging tool. So, what do Harris’s shoes say? Lauren Rothman, a D.C.-based political stylist, told Elle that the “affordable American brand is bold yet accessible,” a choice that “radiates confidence” and could boost Harris’s “likability” during a tough campaign. (If you deep-sighed at “likability,” I am with you.)

The sneakers do convey a down-to-earth, approachable attitude. Will they win over voters who dislike the Biden/Harris ticket? Probably not.

But other commentators argue that, beyond changing hearts and minds, Harris choosing a more relaxed look for the biggest political stage could finally convince her peers to do the same.

As women’s work wardrobes have grown more casual over the years, the field of politics has been especially slow to evolve. (Remember ‘Shouldergate‘ in 2017?) Two years ago, The New York Times‘ Vanessa Friedman profiled the Dress to Win class at the Women’s Campaign School at Yale. There, experts gave political newcomers seemingly impossible advice: Your clothes shouldn’t speak for you, but they should say something about you. That needle seems impossible to thread, but with her Chucks, perhaps Harris pulled it off.

At the very least, her sneakers might encourage the growing number of female candidates to appear more authentically on the campaign trail; to—as CNN political analyst Hilary Rosen put it—dismiss any “convention about what female candidates are supposed to wear and do.”

