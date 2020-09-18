The best of Baker Mayfield’s commercials, ranked

Move over, Peyton Manning, insurance pitchman. Baker Mayfield is coming for you.

As Browns starting quarterback, Mayfield has had mixed results in his two-plus NFL seasons as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020. While he works to secure his long-term place as face of the franchise in Cleveland, Mayfield’s charismatic personality has turned him into the league’s next superstar of television commercials.

From the look on his face sitting next to Tom Brady in the epic “NFL 100” ad to his several clever appearances in Nissan’s “Heisman House” campaign, Mayfield has been a natural in front of the camera, channeling the Mannings’ sense of humor.

Mayfield, however, took it to another level with his series of “At Home With Baker Mayfield” spots for Progressive, which are now into a second season with fresh ads for 2020.

If you have watched any televised sporting event with ads over the past year, you can’t miss Mayfield. The premise is simple — Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium doubles as Mayfield’s actual “house” while he gets used to married “homeowner” life with his wife Emily. The Behind the Scenes “outtakes,” like this new one, are also well done.

Missed any of Mayfield’s brilliant Progressive ads or want to be reminded of just how good he is in them? Here is a ranking of them all:

1. Baker Mayfield Hears a Beep

There’s nothing flashy about this one but simple genius. Baker encounters that irritating beep associated with needing to replace smoke-detector batteries and scrambles around the stadium looking for the source.

2. Baker Mayfield Gets a Beverage

Emily and Baker are enjoying one of those house shows unitl he needs to make at least one long walk across the stadium to get her a lemonade.

3. Baker Mayfield Joins Book Club

This new ad for 2020 explores the literate, sensitive side of Baker. He delivers the line “Can we talk about that honeymoon scene?” perfectly..

4. Baker Mayfield vs. The Circuit Breaker

The one captures the fun of the “beep” spot, helped by the flawless acting of Emily.

5. Baker Mayfield Cleans House

Baker finds out what it’s like to clean up after a raging, messy party, stadium cleanup style.

6. Baker Mayfield Calls a Plumber

Baker is flummoxed by flushing issues in the stadium and endures the frustration of waiting on some help.

7. Baker Mayfield Prepares For Rain

Baker, back in frantic house-maintenance mode, tries to cover every seat in the stadium as quickly as he can.

8. Baker Mayfield Ends The Season

Baker is asked by Emily to turn out the lights on 2019 so they can go to bed. We sense a theme with Baker in either a robe or pajamas.

9. Baker Mayfield Mows His Lawn

Mayfield struggles to start the lawn mower and refuses groundskeeping help in the stadium, proudly declaring “a man should cut his own lawn.”

10. Baker Mayfield Eats Breakfast

The award for the most awkward ad for Baker is him eating a bowl of cereal in the stadium tunnel and unexpectedly running into “Bobby.”