The Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and 8th-gen iPad hit store shelves

The new Apple Watch in Blue and Red Aluminum.

Apple

The new Apple Watch models will also arrive with a slew of new Apple Watch face options.

A closeup of the new stripe watchface.

As part of its Apple Watch announcement, Apple also touted newly greener manufacturing processes behind the product.

Spoiler: the new Apple Watch 6 was not the only Apple Watch revealed this week.

A slide outlining a few of the bullet-point headlines for the new Apple Watches.

Three days after they were all announced in a livestream on Tuesday, three new Apple products are arriving at consumers’ doorsteps and available at retail: the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, and the 8th-generation iPad.

The Apple Watch Series 6 adds new color options (like blue aluminum, gold stainless steel, graphite stainless steel, and Product Red red), an altimeter, and blood oxygen level monitoring, among other features. It succeeds the Series 5 as Apple’s flagship watch and offers the key features of its predecessor as well, like an always-on display. The Series 6 is available in two sizes and starts at $399, but that price can go way up, depending on the customization options like material or band.

The Apple Watch SE doesn’t have an always-on display, but it’s a lot cheaper. It offers a more basic set of features—but it includes most of the sensors in the Series 6—for $279 and up. That said, it’s not the lowest-end Apple Watch; the Series 3 is still available for $199 and up, making that the cheapest option.

Apple also released the new 8th-generation iPad today. Starting at $329, the new iPad does very little to improve on last year’s iPad; it simply ups the CPU/GPU from Apple’s A10 (which first appeared in the iPhone 7 back in 2016) to the A12 (introduced in the iPhone XS)—which is admittedly a sizable performance bump. Otherwise, it offers all the same features and limitations: Apple Pencil support (but just first generation), Smart Keyboard support (but not Magic Keyboard), and a solid but no longer top-of-the-line display.

Orders from Apple’s online store generally appear to be backed up for a couple of weeks, but if you’re in the market for one of these but want them fast, going in person is an option, provided it’s safe in your region. Apple has recently made numerous changes to how it handles in-store shopping in light of the pandemic, though.

The other product Apple announced, a significantly redesigned iPad Air, is not expected to launch until sometime in October.