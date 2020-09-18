Tether market cap increases almost 4X in 2020 to $15 billion By Cointelegraph

Tether market cap increases almost 4X in 2020 to $15 billion

The surging DeFi sector has resulted in a mass minting of Tether in 2020 — including $3B last month alone — which has pushed its market capitalization over $15 billion.

At the beginning of the year there was just over $4 billion USDT in circulation, and today that figure is over $15 billion. DeFi has been the driving force behind the Tether mining machine as more and more liquidity pools are based on stablecoins. It was reported that Tether’s average daily transfer value had exceeded that of PayPal late last month as demand for the stablecoin continues to surge.

