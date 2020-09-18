Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

In a statement from the Supreme Court it was confirmed Bader Ginsburg passed away from complications caused by cancer. She was 87-year-old.

According to NPR, Ginsburg told her granddaughter Clara Spera the following statement: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

She was first appointed to the position of Supreme Court Justice in March 1993 and has faithfully served the country, even as she battled cancer. In August 2019, she beat cancer for the fourth time, all the while participating in court rulings.

That fierce determination and devotion to the law inspired the film On the Basis of Sex, in which Felicity Jones starred as the justice. The film, as well as the documentary RBG, are a depiction of Ruth’s climb to the top of the U.S. Justice System, a feat that only one other woman had achieved before her.