Super Netball Indigenous Round 2020 Marcia Ella Duncan

Aboriginal trailblazer Marcia Ella-Duncan has delivered an uppercut to Australian netball, saying the game had not done enough to encourage and support its Indigenous athletes.

In 1986, Ella-Duncan became the first Indigenous woman to play for Australia but 34 years on only one other, Sharon Finnan-White, has followed in her footsteps.

In the opening to this weekend’s Suncorp Super Netball Indigenous Round broadcast on Nine, Ella-Duncan says that is simply not good enough.

“Coaches and selectors, they might say I was a late bloomer,” Ella-Duncan said when reflecting on her early experiences in the game.

“I’d say my Aboriginality made me invisible…

Marcia Ella-Duncan pictured in 1978. (Fairfax Media)

“Suddenly, I was selected for Australia.

“I was the first and second last Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander to do so.

“I had a wonderful career.

“But as I look back now the stats don’t lie.

“There simply aren’t enough of us playing at this elite level.

“That’s because there has not been enough effort or support to understanding Indigenous athletes.”

Ella-Duncan is the sister of rugby’s famous Ella brothers – Mark, Glen and Gary – who also represented Australia with distinction in the 1980s.

While the NRL and AFL have teams heavily populated with Indigenous players only one, Jemma Mi Mi, has found a place on a current Super Netball roster.

Controversial send-off rocks Super Netball

Understandably, that frustrates Ella-Duncan.

“Over the years I have tried to speak out, to influence but it hasn’t been enough.

“Now is the time for decisive action.

“And the solutions have to come from within this great game itself.

“The game I love.”

Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Australian great Liz Ellis said Ella-Duncan’s words demanded to be heeded.

“While netball is getting very good at talking the talk, we now need to walk the walk,” Ellis said.

“Netball deserves the uppercut.

“Just two (Indigenous players) in a cohort of 179 (Australian representatives) is not good enough.

“To compare apples with apples, only one per cent of Diamonds have been Indigenous, yet Aboriginal people make up 3.3 per cent of the population.

Jemma Mi Mi is the only Indigenous player in Super Netball. (Getty)

“It’s not just Indigenous players.

“Where are Indigenous coaches, umpires and administrators?

“Where are the symbols of Indigenous culture at every netball association in the country to tell our First Nations people that they are welcome, that this is a safe place for them to enjoy their sport and excel where they choose?”

In an interview with the SMH, Netball Australia chief executive Marne Fechner admitted the game’s pathways had failed to nurture Indigenous athletes, with a full review into the sport’s lack of diversity set to be delivered in October.