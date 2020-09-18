Summer Walker Says She’s Not ‘Feeling’ Her Pop Smoke Collaboration

Instagram

When one of her fans says on Instagram that s/he does not like the remix of ‘Mood Swings’, the ‘Girls Need Love’ songstress replies, ‘Nope, I’m not feeling it either.’

Summer Walker has recently released a new song, collaborating with Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke for the remix of “Mood Swings”. However, the R&B songstress apparently does not like the final result of the song even though she perfectly showcases her talent on the tune, which hit the stores on Friday, September 18.

On the song, Summer lends her voice in the first verse as she sings, “I don’t mean to tip, keep a tight grip on it/ That’s my d**k when I want it/ But, boy, you give me head/ Make me wanna treat you like a broke n***as/ Always end up with the wrong n****s.” She also croons over the smooth beat in the chorus with Smoke’s adlibs in the background.





Not everyone likes the song, with one directly commenting underneath Summer’s Instagram post about the song, “Am I the only one who don’t like it.” It turns out the said person wasn’t the only one because the “I’ll Kill You” singer replied, “Nope, I’m not feeling it either, on top of me not writing it, but I was asked twice to do a ft with him so I did.” She added, “Ima just take this L (on my end) but peace & love to him.”

The original version of “Mood Swings” is featured on Smoke’s first posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Mood”, which launched atop the Billboard 200 chart and kept a spot in the top 5 for 10 weeks straight. In addition to that, it got certified Platinum last month.

“Mood Swings” also received a visual treatment that was released in the same month it was certified Platinum. It featured Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez, as well as Jordyn Woods traveling across several colorful venues and locations.