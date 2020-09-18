Summer House’s Hannah Berner Dishes on Her New Bravo Talk Show!

Your favorite Bravo stars are coming to late night with a new talk show!

Summer House‘s Hannah Berner, The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant, Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain and The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams will host the new series Bravo’s Chat Room starting Sunday, Sept. 27. The opinionated Bravolebrities will cover the biggest pop culture headlines, OMG moments from Bravo shows and so much more.

E! News chatted exclusively with Hannah to get all the scoop on Bravo’s Chat Room.

“I am so excited about this project,” the comedian and podcaster dished. “I’ve never been so close with Andy [Cohen]. Andy’s an executive producer and he basically chose four super strong, opinionated women to talk s–t together, which is my favorite thing to do. So we’re talking about pop culture, we’re talking about lifestyle, big Bravo moments. Being able to talk with other people who are actually on Bravo shows about Bravo shows is going to be super interesting and different. It’s all going to be shot remotely from our homes and we’re all in a different kind of quarantine situation. It’s going to be a really fun time.”