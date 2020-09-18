‘Succession’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Claim Casting Kudos on 4th Night

HBO/Netflix

Netflix cartoon series ‘Big Mouth’ and Quibi show ‘#FreeRayshawn’ have also won big on the fourth night of the prizegiving event as each of them secured two awards.

“Succession” and “Schitt’s Creek” landed their first casting wins on the fourth night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Thursday, September 17.

“Succession” picked up its second gong of the prizegiving by scooping the Casting for a Drama Series prize, while “Schitt’s Creek” picked up its first Emmy with the Casting for a Comedy Series gong.

It was also a big night for Netflix cartoon series “Big Mouth” and Quibi show “#FreeRayshawn“, which collected two awards apiece, including acting honours for Maya Rudolph, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Laurence Fishburne.

And there were music wins for Labrinth and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who picked up prizes for “Euphoria” and “Watchmen“, respectively.

Ahead of Sunday’s, September 20, Primetime Emmys, 70 Creative Arts awards have been handed out over the last four nights, and “The Mandalorian” leads the pack so far with five, followed by “Watchmen” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with four, and triples for “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver“, “Apollo 11, and “Saturday Night Live“.

The full list of night four winners is: