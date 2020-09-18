‘Succession’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Claim Casting Kudos on 4th Night

Netflix cartoon series ‘Big Mouth’ and Quibi show ‘#FreeRayshawn’ have also won big on the fourth night of the prizegiving event as each of them secured two awards.
“Succession” and “Schitt’s Creek” landed their first casting wins on the fourth night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Thursday, September 17.
“Succession” picked up its second gong of the prizegiving by scooping the Casting for a Drama Series prize, while “Schitt’s Creek” picked up its first Emmy with the Casting for a Comedy Series gong.
It was also a big night for Netflix cartoon series “Big Mouth” and Quibi show “#FreeRayshawn“, which collected two awards apiece, including acting honours for Maya Rudolph, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Laurence Fishburne.
And there were music wins for Labrinth and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who picked up prizes for “Euphoria” and “Watchmen“, respectively.
Ahead of Sunday’s, September 20, Primetime Emmys, 70 Creative Arts awards have been handed out over the last four nights, and “The Mandalorian” leads the pack so far with five, followed by “Watchmen” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with four, and triples for “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver“, “Apollo 11, and “Saturday Night Live“.
The full list of night four winners is:
- Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: Jasmine Cephas Jones – “#FreeRayshawn“
- Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn“
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Maya Rudolph – “Big Mouth“
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program: “Shameless“
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Nathan Barr, “Hollywood“
- Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics: Labrinth – “Euphoria“
- Outstanding Motion Design: “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates”
- Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
- Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score): Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – “Watchmen“
- Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“
- Outstanding Original Interactive Program: “The Messy Truth VR Experience”
- Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program: “Big Mouth Guide To Life”
- Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: “Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?”
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: “Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler”
- Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series: “Succession“
- Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek“