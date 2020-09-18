Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Announces Risk Rating Change

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. today announced changes to the risk rating of Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund. This change will be reflected in the renewal prospectus for the fund that will be filed on or around September 18, 2020.

This change is the result of ongoing review and is not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the fund.

Fund Current New Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Low to Medium Medium

