Storm CEO Dave Donaghy favourite to land vacant Broncos job

As the Broncos suffer from unprecedented turmoil on the field it appears officials at Red Hill are looking to emulate the Melbourne Storm – in the front office anyway.

Queensland media reports Storm’s chief executive officer Dave Donaghy is on the radar of the Broncos in a bid to replace the outgoing Paul White.

Dave Donaghy. (Getty)

The Courier Mail reports Brisbane had 160 applicants and the club has reduced that list down to five names.

NRL great Ben Ikin is reportedly on the list but a number of media outlets now say Donaghy is the favourite to land the role.

Ikin was considered favourite to lead Brisbane into 2021 but now sits behind Donaghy, according to reports.

Donaghy was asked about the Broncos job at a press conference on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on Friday morning but refused to respond.

The Broncos are set to make a formal off in the coming days and it’s said if Donaghy wants the job it’s his.

Ben Ikin. (Getty)

The Australian reports the Broncos have also sounded out Storm coach Craig Bellamy about the prospect of returning to the club, despite being under contract and Melbourne ruling the master coach off limits.

Donaghy is one of the youngest club CEOs in the NRL and has given Melbourne some much needed cache in AFL-dominated Victoria.