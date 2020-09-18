Stassi Schroeder Addresses ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Stassi Schroeder sat down for an interview three months after she was fired from the Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules, after allegations of racism.

“I needed to time to process my feelings. I needed time to process what happened and I feel like one of the most frustrating parts when this all went down was that people expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time,” she told Tamron Hall. “And I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again.”

She still insists she isn’t a racist.

“That is absolutely the hardest part, just going out to a restaurant or going to the grocery store and wondering if that’s what people think,” she confessed. “And throughout this whole thing I recognize, I never felt like I was a racist, I don’t have hate in my heart, but I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t, and that’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

She also addressed her viral 2018 ‘Nazi Chic’ selfie.

“It was poor joke among me and my friends, and it was so wrong. I have spent my life as a privileged person and it is my fault. I have to say this, that I had not educated myself before. It’s absolutely my fault that I didn’t know better. The issue is, I did not know better,” she said. “I was so used to making jokes at other people’s expense. … ‘Nazi Chic’ was a joke because I look like that in the outfit that I was wearing and that was about me.”