Home Entertainment Stassi Schroeder Addresses ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Stassi Schroeder Addresses ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Stassi Schroeder sat down for an interview three months after she was fired from the Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules, after allegations of racism.

“I needed to time to process my feelings. I needed time to process what happened and I feel like one of the most frustrating parts when this all went down was that people expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time,” she told Tamron Hall. “And I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©