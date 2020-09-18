St Kilda ends -year finals drought in dominant win over disappointing GWS Giants

St Kilda has qualified for its first finals series since 2011 after a comprehensive win over the GWS Giants in a virtual knockout clash.

With both teams needing a win to control their own fate, the Saints took control from the first bounce to run out 12. 10. (82) to 3. 12. (30) winners at the Gabba.

The Saints led at every change but broke the game wide open after half-time, kicking seven unanswered goals as the Giants were unable to provide any answers in the second half.

It is a remarkable turnaround from the club in senior coach Brett Ratten’s first full season at the helm, after he took over half-way through 2019 with the Saints finishing 14th.

St Kilda’s Jack Steele starred in midfield against his former teammates (Getty)

While the Saints enjoyed a rise up the ladder in 2020, it was the exact opposite story for the Giants, last year’s beaten Grand Finalists.

The Giants were smashed in the Inside 50 count 48-33 as well as the clearances (36-24) with Saints Best and Fairest favourite Jack Steele having a night out.

Steele had just 19 disposals (14 contested), but kicked two goals to go along with seven tackles, 10 clearances, and score involvements

Following the win, Ratten said reaching the finals after a -year wait was simply “part of the journey” for the Saints.

Giants skipper Stephen Coniglio could not inspire his side in his return after being dropped last week (Getty)

“I’m extremely proud. At the start of the year you have a goal, and every team wants to play finals, but to tick it off it’s a part of our journey, it’s not our destination,” he told Seven.

“This is just one part of the puzzle so I’m really pleased because our fans have waited for so long.

“So many players here haven’t even played finals so we get to tick that off but there’s still work to do.”

St Kilda is currently placed sixth after the win, but could be surpassed by Collingwood if the Magpies beat Port Adelaide on Monday night.