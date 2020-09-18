Sources: Google's pro-privacy plan to block online ad trackers has boosted the US' antitrust probe, as publishers argue it would create an unfair playing field (Nick Bastone/The Information)

Nick Bastone / The Information:
Sources: Google’s pro-privacy plan to block online ad trackers has boosted the US’ antitrust probe, as publishers argue it would create an unfair playing field — Google has taken a lot of heat for violating people’s privacy. Now it could get in trouble for trying to protect it.
