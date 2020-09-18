Silento Faced With $105,000 Warrant After Missing Court Appearance

Earlier this month, we reported that singer Silento, most known for his hit song, “Watch Me Whip (Nae Nae),” was facing multiple felony assault charges after threatening people with a hatchet in the midst of searching for his girlfriend.

According to HotNewHipHop, Silento was set to appear in court this past Wednesday for his two assault with deadly weapon charges, but unfortunately failed to show up.

His attorney was present on his behalf but now the court has issued an arrest warrant with bail set at $105,000. It was all good a few weeks ago when he previously posted bail. However, that was revoked due to the judge. Silento is slated to head back to court in March 2021.