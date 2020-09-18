Shia Lebeouf’s Fast Times Table Read Is Iconic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Updated 12 minutes ago. Posted 44 minutes ago

Are they giving Oscars for Zoom performances this year?

Perhaps you’ve heard that there was a virtual table read of the cult classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High featuring a lot of extremely famous celebrities.

And obviously the ~big thing~ was that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were in it TOGETHER and TALKED TO EACH OTHER.

“hi aniston”
“hi pitt”
“how you doin?”
“Good honey, how are you”
“I’m alright”
Not me freaking out.
#FastTimesLive

Like, I get it. I lived through their marriage and divorce, and this is one of the only good things to come out of 2020.

All these actors reacting to Brad Pitt’s character jerking off to Jennifer aniston’s character

All these actors reacting to Brad Pitt’s character jerking off to Jennifer aniston’s character

But when you see beyond the Brad/Jen reunion, there’s actually a more important and iconic part of this table read. And that’s Shia LeBeouf’s part in this whole thing.

He played Sean Penn’s original character, Jeff Spicoli, and he WENT FOR IT.

Like, while the other people were zoomin’ from their home offices/mansions/normal places, Shia was in a truck, smoking a joint, and sweating a lot.

Shia LaBoeuf sitting in a car and visibly smoking is the highlight of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read

Shia LaBoeuf sitting in a car and visibly smoking is the highlight of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read

It’s…absolutely perfect.

He commited 1,000% to playing Spicoli.

And his fellow actors loved it (I think).

Basically, any moment that Shia was on camera was a good, weird one.

Shia is absolutely smacked in this Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read. “You’re a big dick...buddy” 😂

Shia is absolutely smacked in this Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read. “You’re a big dick…buddy” 😂

I don’t know why this doesn’t happen more often.

Because we need this now, more than ever.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR