Shabana Azmi on her car accident in January and her birthday plans for today



Shabana Azmi turns a year older today and on her birthday, a leading daily caught up with the actress about her birthday plans and more. Talking about how she’ll be celebrating her big day, Shabana said, “Well, friends and colleagues do start dropping in by afternoon. But this time, I think that won’t be the case as we are in unprecedented times. Besides, we have had a COVID case in our building and we are being very careful.”



She also opened up about her fatal accident that took place in January. Talking about it, she said, “I had fainted. I was told it was a very close shave. Because of the injury to the brain, I can say that I have a brain (smiles). But 40 days later, I resumed work for ‘Halo’ in Budapest and now I am shooting for Nikhil Advani’s ‘Moghuls’. Work keeps you going and you need to carry on. I received so much respect and concern from all parts of the world during that accident period and I think that’s one of the main reasons I recovered. And I still go off to Khandala. I have to be a little careful of course but aisa bhi nahin ki saara time wohi sochna hai. I think we need to lead life to the fullest.”

We wish her a great birthday as well!