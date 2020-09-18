SEC student-athletes will join ‘Together’ in warm-ups

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 18, 2020) – Southeastern Conference student-athletes will wear pre-event warm-up shirts that display “TOGETHER. It Just Means More.” on the first day of competition in all sports during the 2020-21 athletic year, when such shirts are worn.

The TOGETHER theme was first introduced by the SEC in 2017 when it celebrated the 50th anniversary of the integration of Southeastern Conference athletics in 1967. The SEC honored trailblazing individuals in public and private celebrations and recognized them with public messaging under the theme “TOGETHER. It Just Means More.”

“The integration of SEC athletics represented a significant moment of change and now, as we experience another period of important change in race relations, the SEC continues to recognize the opportunity for athletics to have a positive influence on our society,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We aspire to come together, to use the successful concept of ‘team’ with no division or boundaries established by race, to set an example and affect change for a more unified future for all of us.”

SEC institutions will have the discretion to employ additional initiatives throughout the year as the conference-wide TOGETHER initiative serves as a supplement to institutional-specific activities in support of racial equity and social justice.