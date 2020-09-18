Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy Will Finally Premiere in November

The Grey’s Anatomy void will soon be over!

Less than a month after Ellen Pompeo put her scrubs back on to kick off production for season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, ABC revealed the premiere date for the hospital drama. The show will return for a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Nov. 12. Lucky for superfans, it’ll follow the season four return of Station 19 for a stay-glued-to-your-couch crossover premiere event. The Good Doctor, For Life, A Million Little Things and newcomer Big Sky are also all slated to premiere in November.

“Our fall series is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “From fan-favorite shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor to David E. Kelley‘s thrilling new drama Big Sky, our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers.”