SANDF soldier allegedly shoots Limpopo man who wasn’t wearing mask

Police at Mogwadi, in the Capricorn district of Limpopo, have arrested a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for allegedly shooting a 27-year-old man at a local shopping complex on Thursday afternoon at about 12:30.

READ | SANDF member allegedly shoots man dead during mob altercation

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, members of the SANDF were monitoring Covid-19 compliance in the area when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks.

“When asked why they were not wearing masks, an argument allegedly ensued and one of the soldiers shot the victim,” Mojapelo said.

The injured man was taken to the local hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

“The soldier, aged 29, was then arrested and charged with attempted murder. He will appear in Morebeng Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

SANDF spokesperson Captain Jaco Theunissen confirmed the incident to .

“There was an altercation between SANDF members and a group of people who were not wearing face masks. When members of the public attempted to grab a soldier’s rifle, a shot went off, wounding a man in the upper leg. What happened is unfortunate.”

Theunissen confirmed that the SANDF member has been charged with attempted murder.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of ‘s 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.