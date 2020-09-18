Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ review: nice displays with snappy performance but...

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ review: nice displays with snappy performance but DeX still feels unfinished and widescreen aspect ratio is bad for productivity work (Dan Seifert/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Dan Seifert / The Verge:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ review: nice displays with snappy performance but DeX still feels unfinished and widescreen aspect ratio is bad for productivity work  —  Samsung’s latest tablets are saddled by familiar problems,nbsp; —  If you want to buy a tablet that can possibly replace your laptop …

RELATED ARTICLES

©