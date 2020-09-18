Samaire Armstrong Calls Black Lives Matter ‘Terrorist Organization’ in Online Rant

WENN

The former star of ‘The O.C.’ slams the Black Lives Matter movement, branding it a ‘terrorist organization’ who ‘has manipulated our mind and contorted our values.’

Actress Samaire Armstrong dubbed the Black Lives Matter group a “terrorist organisation” in a series of controversial social media posts earlier this week (ends18Sep20).

The screen star, best known for her role in teen TV series “The O.C.“, took to Instagram to explain why she’s voting for current U.S. President Donald Trump in the upcoming November election.

“Black lives, they matter!! However, BLM is a billion dollar domestic terrorist organisation,” she wrote. “It’s ok to speak out against the fascist, far left mob. Call a spade, a spade. No more pandering to their hurt feelings and ‘safes spaces (sic).’ We, you and me, and every American of ALL RACE, CULTURE, COLOR, BACK GROUND, and HERITAGE, have the ability to stand up for what is right. There is a war on democracy. There is no ignoring the chaos and violence on our streets. This is unacceptable, nor is it justice. I support our hero’s in blue (sic). #refundthepolice.”

“NO. DO NOT DEFUND THE [email protected] has taken us by our heart, has manipulated our mind and contorted our values. This is a act of warfare at the hands of Marxist criminals, ‘woke’ white, angsty uneducated #ANTIFA, who do not have the bandwidth to navigate an indoor golf course, let alone life. They are not bright. They are manipulative criminals.”

She also shared a video explaining that the Democratic Party has added to the narrative that Republicans are racist and said, “The Republican Party care about people, believe about people and the freedom that we have to make something of ourselves. Big government gets in the way of freedom…it’s a trick in pandering through identity politics.”

“They (the Democrats) might look Presidential, or they might placate and pander very well, but they’re not doing anything. That’s why they hate Trump so much.”