Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lost Battle With Pancreatic Cancer at Home

The Supreme Court Justice, who was portrayed onscreen in ‘On the Basis of Sex’ by Felicity Jones, made public about her illness after she was discharged from a Washington, D.C. hospital in July.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has lost her battle with cancer.

The iconic lawmaker, who was portrayed onscreen in “On the Basis of Sex” by British actress Felicity Jones, has sat on America’s highest court since 1993.

The 87-year-old, only the second woman to be selected for the high court, revealed she was battling cancer again after she was discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. in July, and she was admitted into a New York City hospital weeks later for a routine non-surgical procedure to correct a bile stent.

The beloved legal eagle, who was also the subject of the acclaimed 2018 documentary “RBG“, had twice previously been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and also underwent lung surgery in 2018 to remove cancerous growths.

She died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, D.C. on Friday, September 18, surrounded by members of her family.

Paying tribute to his colleague, Chief Justice John Roberts says, “Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a resolute champion of justice.”

According to NPR, her final wish was that she not be replaced on the high court until there’s a new president. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” she dictated a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death.