Robert Pattinson gets clearance to resume shooting for The Batman



Robert Pattinson had got his fans stoked after he signed on The Batman. The actor will be seen in the latest part of the film playing the lead. The trailer of the film has already created a frenzy amongst the fans of the franchise. From the looks of it, the film will be about the time The Batman was still figuring out his purpose and power in life. The dark appeal of the project has added to the excitement of the audience. But just a couple of days after the film’s back up shooting went on floors, earlier this month, Robert was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. But looks like now the actor is back on track.





According to a report on an International entertainment portal, the actor has got clearance to be back on shoot again. A Warner Brothers spokesperson even told the leading portal, “Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK.”

Just yesterday Robert was snapped with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse at a park in London, so it is pretty evident that the actor is fine now. Well, that’s great news for all the Batman fans, isn’t it?