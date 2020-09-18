Rhyce Shaw praises ‘superhuman’ Majak Daw after axing big man in ruthless list cull

Rhyce Shaw has lauded Majak Daw as “superhuman” despite including the big man in a 11-player list cull after a disastrous Kangaroos’ 2020 season came to and last night.

In his first full season as senior coach, Shaw’s Kangaroos could potentially finish with the wooden spoon if last-placed Adelaide springs an upset over Richmond on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after the final siren, the brutal fallout of the season from hell was laid bare as two members of the Kangaroos’ leadership group, Jamie Macmillan and Jasper Pittard, joined Daw among those cut.

Ben Jacobs, Paul Ahern, Mason Wood, Sam Durdin, Marley Williams, Joel Crocker, Lachie Hosie and Tom Murphy were the other players delisted on Friday.

Daw’s AFL comeback from hip and pelvic injuries provided one of the moments of the season (Getty)

Macmillan is the most experienced of the 11 players delisted, having played 167 games at the AFL level.

Daw provided one of best feel-good stories of the season, and in AFL history, when he made a successful return after a fall which left him needing to learn how to walk again, and Shaw praised him for his impact on the club.

“How Majak was able to physically recover and mentally get himself back to playing elite level football will be the stuff of legend in the years to come,” he said.

“It’s one of the more remarkable things I’ve seen in my time.”

Defender Jasper Pittard was also cut despite being in the club’s leadership group for the 2020 season (AAP)

Drafted as a rookie in 2009, Daw became the first African player to play in the AFL when he made his debut in 2013, and admitted he was disappointed by the call.

“It’s obviously pretty disappointing that I’m not going to be around going forward. It’s had its highs and lows along the way,” he said.

“I played one final, and I think I played 54 games in 11 years, so it’s quite a humble career, but I’d just like to thank this footy club for giving me an opportunity to be the first African to play in the AFL. It’s something I will always hold close to my heart.

“I’ve made some really good mates at this place. I’ll miss the locker room banter … it just didn’t work out the way I wanted it to this year, there’s been challenges I’ve gone through.”