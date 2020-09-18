Regina King to Premiere Directorial Debut at London Film Festival

WENN

The ‘Watchmen’ actress is set to debut her first directorial movie ‘One Night in Miami’ at the upcoming London Music Festival during Britain’s Black History month.

Regina King‘s directorial debut “One Night in Miami” is to premiere at the London Film Festival during Britain’s Black History month (Oct20).

Based on Kemp Powers‘ award-winning play of the same name, the movie is a fictionalised account of a night the then Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, spent with Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and American football star Jim Brown after upsetting Sonny Liston to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 1964.

The film will premiere on 11 October – in the middle of the U.K.’s celebration of Black History Month.

In a press release, Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays Malcolm, says, “I’m thrilled that One Night in Miami will screen as part of this year’s London Film Festival. The conversation that takes place between these great men in this movie is as important now as it’s ever been.”

“It’s extra special being at home, in London, celebrating Regina King’s directorial debut and even more poignant that we premiere this film during Black History Month.”

London Film Festival Director, Tricia Tuttle, adds, “It’s an honour to be presenting the UK premiere of Regina King’s hugely accomplished directorial debut, One Night in Miami. It’s a tour de force combining razor sharp writing from Kemp Powers, four performances of gut-punching power from the male co-leads, including Londoner Kingsley Ben-Adir, and truly impressive direction from King.”

The hotly anticipated movie, which stars Eli Goree as the boxing legend, Leslie Odom Jr. as Cooke, and Aldis Hodge as basketball star Brown, has already led to King breaking down barriers – as she became the first Black female director to screen a feature at the Venice Film Festival.