Raveena Tandon provides tips to reduce hair fall



Raveena Tandon was loved by millions in the ’90s and everything she did was lapped up by her fans. The actress has aged gracefully and was recently seen judging a television show. One place where she is active the most is social media. Raveena loves to stay connected with her fans through social media and that’s the reason she regularly keeps posting pictures or videos that might interest them.

She took to Instagram recently, to share a video where she is seen sharing a tip to reduce hair fall. She captioned the video as, “Bringing to you the ancient remedy to strengthen your hair and prevent hair fall ! Do try this! #beautytalkieswithravz”.





Well, take a look at the video and take some great tips.