Ratings: Biden Town Hall Sets CNN Audience Record

CNN’s town hall Q&A with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday night drew 3.33 million total viewers (with 718K landing in cable’s coveted 25-54 demo), per Nielsen fast nationals.

Those tallies for the Anderson Cooper-moderated town hall, which was held, drive-in style, in the parking lot of PNC Field in Moosic, represent a CNN record for a single-candidate town hall.

President Donald Trump’s own town hall Q&A this week, held Tuesday on the ABC broadcast network, reported a total audience of 3.8 million viewers in its own Nielsen fast nationals (and later inched up closer to 4 million in the finals).

This election season’s first presidential debate between Trump and Biden will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, starting at 9/8c and lasting 90 minutes with no commercial breaks.