Ranveer Singh Resumes Work on Jayeshbhai Jordaar



Ranveer Singh has two films in the pipeline waiting to release. While Kabir Khan’s ’83 was all set for a release before the pandemic hit the country, his other project Jayeshbhai Jordaar too has been wrapped up. But the post production on the film is not done yet. The actor has to still complete the dubbing. Now that the film industry is gradually getting back to work, the actor has resumed dubbing for the film.

A source reveals, “Ranveer is starting to dub for the film and that’s why he was at YRF. His work schedule is back to normal and he is absolutely fine to shoot and work in the pandemic because it is the new normal now. He realises that the industry has to restart for business to be back as usual and as a superstar he will be extremely proactive to contribute towards normalising the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.”

The source refutes rumours that Jayeshbhai will be released on an OTT plaform. Says the source, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is going to release in theatres, no doubt about that. So, the makers are keeping the film ready to release. They will assess the best time to release the film, given the pandemic and make further plans to market and release this really special film. Ranveer will wrap his entire dubbing work on Jayeshbhai now.”

Director Maneesh Sharma, who introduced Ranveer in Band Baaja Baarat and who’s also producing this film alongwith Yash Raj Films, talks about the actor’s performance in the film. He says, “Ranveer has given his two hundred percent to the film and it will show when people see the movie. I will stick my neck out to say that Ranveer has delivered his career best performance with Jayeshbhai Jordaar.” The film is directed by debutant writer-director Divyang. The makers are waiting for things to return to normal to release the film.