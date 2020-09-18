Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to Start Shooting for Luv Ranjan’s Next this November



Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been paired together for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next. Luv Ranjan is known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His next was supposed to go on floors early this year but the pandemic put paid to those plans. We now hear that the actors are ready to shoot for the film.

According to reports, Ranbir and Shraddha will start shooting in November. The film will need six months to wrap up the shoot. The first schedule is just a brief schedule to get a hang of the new rules and regulations. Reports suggest that the makers are planning to wrap up the shoot by April 2021. The film is set in Spain and Shraddha plays a waitress while Ranbir plays the ladies’ man who charms his leading lady.

Ranbir Kapoor has few days left to wrap up Brahmastra. He also has YRF’s Shamshera in the pipeline. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. If Luv Ranjan’s track record is anything to go by, this untitled project surely promises to be big on entertainment.