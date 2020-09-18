Ranbir Kapoor and not Shahid Kapoor was the first choice for Shashank Khaitaan’s Yodha



A source reveals that Shashank Khaitan had first approached Ranbir Kapoor for the film. They thought that the talented actor would be perfect for the role. However, the actor turned down the offer and the script was then taken to Shahid Kapoor. Though we don’t know why Ranbir turned down the script, it’s said that Shahid was quite excited when he heard the script.

Ranbir Kapoor still has few days to wrap up Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will then start working on Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. So looks like RK has a tight schedule for the coming months.