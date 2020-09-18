Ranbir Kapoor and not Shahid Kapoor was the first choice for Shashank Khaitaan’s Yodha

Shashank Khaitan who’s known for his films like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak is gearing up for his next project. His next is an action-drama and is tentatively titled Yodha. While Shahid Kapoor has been signed in for the film, we hear that the Kabir Singh actor was not the maker’s first choice.
A source reveals that Shashank Khaitan had first approached Ranbir Kapoor for the film. They thought that the talented actor would be perfect for the role. However, the actor turned down the offer and the script was then taken to Shahid Kapoor. Though we don’t know why Ranbir turned down the script, it’s said that Shahid was quite excited when he heard the script.
Ranbir Kapoor still has few days to wrap up Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will then start working on Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. So looks like RK has a tight schedule for the coming months.
Yodha is Shahid’s second collaboration with Karan Johar after Shandaar and his first with Shashank Khaitan. Recently, there were reports that the makers have approached Disha Patani to play the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film. Incidentally, Shashank Khaitan was supposed to direct Varun Dhawan in the comedy titled Mr Lele. But the project was put on the backburner when Varun left the project.