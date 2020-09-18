Rajinikanth’s golden gesture to please his fan wins our heart



Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars in the country with a massive fan following. His fans are not just fans, they are his devotees and they worship the actor. No wonder the megastar in turn gives them the love and respect, they deserve.



Today we came across a story of how Rajinikanth pleased one of his fans in recent times. According to an online portal, Thalaivaa sent a voice message to one of his ailing fans who regretted not meeting his idol in person. This fan named Murali from Mumbai had been tested COVID positive and took toTwitter to reach out to the actor. Murali tweeted in Tamil saying, “Rajinikanth, my leader, it is my last wish that you win the 2021 Assembly elections and be a great leader, spiritual guru for the Tamil people. You should lead the state in a way that even our villagers earn up to Rs 25,000 a month. My only sorrow is that I am leaving without working towards seating you on the throne.”

Soon one of Rajinikanth’s fan clubs tweeted saying that Rajinikanth had replied to the ailing fan, saying, “Murali, this is Rajinikanth speaking, nothing will happen to you kanna. Be confident, I will pray for your recovery. You will recover soon and come back home. Once you recover, please come home with your family. I will meet you. Be confident, I will pray for your speedy recovery. Be confident.”



@rajinikanth à®¤à®²à¯Âà®µà®¾ à®Âà®©à¯Â à®Âà®±à¯Âà®¤à®¿ à®Âà®Âà¯Â. 2021 à®¤à¯Âà®°à¯Âà®¤à®²à®¿à®²à¯Â à®µà¯Âà®±à¯Âà®±à®¿à®ªà¯Âà®±à¯Âà®±à¯Â à®¤à®®à®¿à®´à®Â à®®à®Âà¯Âà®Âà®³à¯Âà®Âà¯Âà®Âà¯Â à®®à®¿à®Âà®Âà¯Âà®Âà®¿à®±à®¨à¯Âà®¤ à®¤à®²à¯Âà®µà®©à®¾à®Âà®µà¯Âà®®à¯Â à®¤à®¨à¯Âà®¤à¯Â à®®à®±à¯Âà®±à¯Âà®®à¯Â à®Âà®©à¯Âà®®à¯Âà®Â à®Âà¯Âà®°à¯Âà®µà®¾à®Âà®µà¯Âà®®à¯Â à®µà¯Âà®°à®¨à®Âà¯Âà®ªà¯Âà®Âà¯Âà®Âà¯Â à®Â à®Âà®¿à®¤à¯Âà®¤à®Âà¯Âà®Âà¯Â à®Âà®¿à®°à®¾à®® à®®à®Âà¯Âà®Âà®³à®¿à®©à¯Â à®¤à®©à®¿à®¨à®ªà®°à¯Â à®µà®°à¯Âà®®à®¾à®©à®®à¯Â 25K à®Âà®©à¯Âà®± à®¨à®¿à®²à¯Â à®Âà®°à¯Âà®µà®¾à®Âà¯Âà®Âà®¿ à®Âà¯Âà®Âà¯Â.à®Âà®©à¯Âà®©à¯Â à®Â à®°à®¿à®¯à®£à¯Âà®¯à®¿à®²à¯Â à®Âà®±à¯Âà®± à®ªà®¾à®Âà¯Âà®ªà®Âà®¾à®®à®²à¯Â à®ªà¯Âà®Âà®¿à®±à¯Âà®©à¯Â à®Âà®©à¯Âà®± à®Âà®°à¯Â à®µà®°à¯Âà®¤à¯Âà®¤à®®à¯Â pic.twitter.com/dupA7HUS9a

— Darshan (@Darshan47001815) September 16, 2020









Now that’s a golden gesture by the superstar. Soon it was reported that Murali had tested negative for COVID. He shared the news saying, ‘With the blessings of Thalaivar and fans my kidney will also recover soon. Thank you for your prayers.’

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in key roles.