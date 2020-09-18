Queen set for financial blow from coronavirus crisis

Article content continued

This year payouts to the Treasury are being delayed so the estate can hold on to any cash it might need to plug the gap left by tenants withholding rent. So far, £87 million of the £345 million has been paid out.

The pandemic has prompted a fall in U.K. commercial rental income and is likely to cause longer-term upheaval, particularly in the retail sector.

The estate collected only about two-thirds of the rent due for the three months from March 25.

Labbad said he expected to recover a similar amount for the current rental period, which covers the three months from June 24. Retail tenants in central London paid just 52 per cent of the total rent owed.

More pain was to come in the retail sector, Labbad added. The wave of company voluntary arrangements — a restructuring process used by retailers to reconfigure leases or pull back from individual stores — was likely to grow. with vacancy rates on the estate likely to increase, he said.

A growing number of U.K. retailers are pushing for their rents to be linked to turnover rather than set at a fixed rate.

Such arrangements are uncommon but are attractive to businesses struggling to meet fixed costs when their sales are down. But the arrangements are less appealing to landlords or investors, for whom a steady income stream provides a basis for property valuations.

A move to more turnover-linked rents is likely to hit the valuation of the estate’s portfolio, which fell 1.2 per cent to £13.4 billion in the year to March 31, dragged down by a 17 per cent decline in the retail-heavy regional portfolio.

“I think we are going to see downward pressure on valuations across the board,” said Labbad, with retail and food and drink businesses worst affected.

The estate’s portfolio is owned by the monarchy and managed in the public interest. It does not include the Queen’s private properties, such as Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House.

© 2020 The Financial Times Ltd