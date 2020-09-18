PS5 vs Xbox Series X: How do they compare?

Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X comparison

If we had a console war klaxon, now would be the time to sound it!

Sony has just revealed more details about the PS5, so how does it compare to the XBox Series X which will also be released in November?

Take a look below to see how these monster machines match up, as they battle it out for Christmas 2020 supremacy.

Price and release date

Sony has now revealed that the PS5 will match the Xbox Series X in price, costing £449.99.

However the new console will come out nine days later than its competitor in the UK, releasing on 19 November.

Microsoft’s new Xbox will be out on 10 November, but will that head start give it the edge over the PS5?

Cheaper versions

Microsoft

The Xbox Series S is a much smaller and less powerful version of the Series X

You wait for two next-gen consoles and then four come along at once… Both Microsoft and Sony have announced cheaper alternatives to their main consoles.

The new Xbox Series S is the cheapest of the new next-gen consoles at £249.

A slimmed down version of the PS5, which doesn’t include a disc drive, will cost £359 at launch.

While that might encourage people to go for the cheaper Xbox Series S, some gamers have pointed out that that machine is limited to 1440p gaming. That means it won’t look as good on screen as it can’t run in 4K resolution.

The slim digital edition of the PS5 has the same specs as the more expensive console, just without a disc drive.

More and more gamers are opting for digital downloads rather than physical discs to insert into consoles, so this could prove to be a positive move made by Sony in the console war.

