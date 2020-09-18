Princess Love Talks About Healing Following Ray J Divorce Rumors

Instagram

Some Internet users are amused by Princess’ reply to one of her Instagram followers’ comment as they believe that the ‘LHH: Hollywood’ star’s ‘actually DONE’ with Ray ‘long before’ the alleged divorce.

Amid reports that Ray J has filed for divorce from Princess Love, the latter has been taking to her Instagram account to post something about loving yourself. In her new post, Princess shared a picture of her flaunting her curves.

In the Thursday, September 17 post, the mom of two donned a black satin outfit while showing her back to the camera. “I got a love jones for your body and your skin tone,” so she captioned the picture.

One of her followers made use of the social media to send support to Princess amid rumors of her marital woes. “Girl! Go let Jesus heal you and love them beautiful babies… You are so beautiful.” To that, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star responded, “Jesus healed me a long time ago.”

<br />

Some Internet users were amused by Princess’ response. “Women are actually DONE looong before they actually say it,” one fan commented on Instagram. Another fan believed that Princess “left him mentally 2 years ago. Trust me she’s ready to move on.”

“She healed while she was still in the relationship.. most women do,” someone added. Meanwhile, another comment read, “If y’all were paying attention… she’s been clocked out of that marriage a while now. She just got tricked into not divorcing him that’s all.”

Someone, however, noted that the fashion designer wasn’t the only one who needed to heal. “Why y’all always telling women to ‘heal’?? The whole time it be the man that damaged and broken. Tell these men to heal and leave women tf alone, damn. Healing isn’t reserved for women. It’s not a one-sided activity,” said the person.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ray J filed for divorce in Los Angeles and he asked for joint custody of his two children with Princess. He additionally claimed that the couple has a prenuptial agreement, which outlines support and personal property which is not a part of the marriage. He has asked the judge to enforce the agreement.

Ray and Princess got married in 2016. The two stars’ relationship seemed to be going strong until last year, when a pregnant Princess accused her former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” co-star of leaving her and daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas. Their back-and-forth got so bad to the point where Princess filed for divorce in May of this year though she filed for dismissal of her divorce filing later in July.