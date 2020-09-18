Preview Of Tamar Braxton’s Show Sees David Adefeso Upset Over Vincent Herbert Visit

David Adefeso is adamant that he is not controlling — but in a new clip of the upcoming episode of Tamar Braxton’s ‘Get Ya Life,” Adefeso is highly upset after finding out Vince was in his home.

Adefeso says that he doesn’t mind Vince coming over, but not without his knowledge. During the first episode of the show, Tamar found it very hard to work on new music… especially without er ex-husband.

Despite being divorced, Vince and Tamar appear to have a solid friendship, something her then-boyfriend doesn’t really seem to appreciate.

Tamar was hospitalized on July 16 after being found unconscious at a Los Angeles residence. Sources had claimed that Adefeso was upset over the way he was depicted on the show. Only one episode in and it does not look good for him.

We TV describes the series as “the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever” with a “series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs.”