Preview Of Tamar Braxton's Show Sees David Adefeso Upset Over Vincent Herbert Visit

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

David Adefeso is adamant that he is not controlling — but in a new clip of the upcoming episode of Tamar Braxton’s ‘Get Ya Life,” Adefeso is highly upset after finding out Vince was in his home.

Adefeso says that he doesn’t mind Vince coming over, but not without his knowledge. During the first episode of the show, Tamar found it very hard to work on new music… especially without er ex-husband.

Despite being divorced, Vince and Tamar appear to have a solid friendship, something her then-boyfriend doesn’t really seem to appreciate.

