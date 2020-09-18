Posthaste: How the rift between millennials and boomers is a key risk for investors

OK boomer, turns out that rift between you and millennials is more than a joke.

New research from Deutsche Bank warns that the widening generational divide in the world is “unsustainable” and “a key source of alarm for investors, financial markets and society as a whole.”

Deutsche argues that this divide will only get worse and will be one of the drivers pushing the world into a new “Age of Disorder.”

“Young people perceive themselves as the losers on issues ranging from housing to climate change to student debt. In turn, this anger is manifesting itself into political outcomes, with elections around the world increasingly fought along generational lines.”

While the Deutsche study draws examples from the U.K., U.S. and Europe, it is easy to see the same forces at work in Canada.

Younger generations do have reason to be aggrieved, the study points out.

Millennials, many of whom were graduating or entering the workforce during the financial crisis, have had to endure two of the biggest downturns since the Great Depression just as they were trying to find their feet in the world.

Youth were the hardest hit after the financial crisis, with unemployment reaching almost 20% in the U.S. The european debt crisis exacerbated the situation with unemployment among youth rising to above 50% in Spain and Greece.

Just as they were beginning to recover from that, the COVID pandemic hit, destroying any progress. In the U.S. youth unemployment has risen to the highest levels in over 70 years of data.

But evidence shows that even before these crises the generational divide was widening with older families economically outperforming younger ones. No longer are sons and daughters achieving a higher standard of living than their parents.

And this will only get worse, because of the massive bills that will be left behind by the older generation.

The ageing population means that younger generations will be left to pick up the tab for ever increasing “age related spending,” whether it be public pensions or health care. In the U.K. the share of the population that will reach 65 will rise to 24% by 2040. In the U.S. it will reach 22%, and the E.U. 29%.

As the elderly’s share of the population rises, so does their political influence. “This means that over the coming years and decades, politicians will face even fewer incentives than they do right now to pay attention to the voices of young people, while older voters can expect to see increasing transfers and other benefits headed in their direction,” said Deutsche. “Because of this widening generational divide, we think we will approach a tipping point that will see increasing pressure for action to address these inequalities.”

Deutsche said nowhere is this divide more apparent than in housing. The rising costs of a home over the past few decades has put ownership out of reach for increasing numbers of young people.

This has forced many to live at home for longer, and resulted in them delaying other stages of their life like marriage and children. In the U.S. the share of 25-34-year-olds at home has risen from 10% in 2003 to 17% in 2019.

The next problem that will land with a thud on the younger generations is government debt burdens that have risen substantially over the past 12 years before of the financial crisis and now COVID-19. In the U.K. public sector net debt is forecast to rise to 418% of GDP in 50 years’ time. More government money spent on debt maintenance means less spent on infrastructure that benefits the economy.

“So it is today’s young people, who played no role in raising those debt levels, that will nonetheless have to face the negative consequences, such as higher taxes or lower spending than would otherwise have been the case, throughout their working lives.”

Lastly, climate change. There has been growing frustration within younger generations about how this is being handled — think Greta Thunberg. Young people who will be alive in 50 years know they will have to clean up a mess their elders did little to correct and, in fact, made worse, through their inaction.

So here’s the good, bad and ugly of how this divide might play out, according to Deutsche.

1) A natural resolution in which asset prices fall, particularly in housing, to even out the gap. The only way falling asset prices would be averted is if there was some force to boost economies like major technological advances, but so far this hasn’t shown itself.

2) A radical resolution: If natural asset price declines don’t solve it, politics might. Watch for the rise of politicians who give a voice to younger voters who feel they have been left behind. Policies might include rent controls or large-scale wealth taxes, but would be “strongly redistributionist,” Deutsche warned. Politicians like Bernie Sanders in the U.S. have not yet been able to get power but that will change as millennials and younger generations gain more voting influence.

Deutsche says to avoid both these two scenarios and their abrupt economic consequences policy makers should work now towards a gradual resolution by recognizing and looking to bridge this divide. Policies could include more homebuilding and tax measures that address the imbalance between earned and unearned income.

“In the absence of this type of resolution, one of the other two scenarios appears inevitable, with serious and abrupt consequences for asset markets.”