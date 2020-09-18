Polkadot treasury established to fund projects ‘that give traction to the network’ By Cointelegraph

Polkadot treasury established to fund projects ‘that give traction to the network’
Blockchain platform Polkadot (DOT) is the latest to invest back into its developer community with the launch of the Polkadot treasury. Run by community-elected council members, the pool will fund as many new community projects as possible.
The treasury has already received multiple proposals related to infrastructure development, operations projects, and software development, by teams from Redspot, Centrifuge, Polkascan, and Encointer.
