PM Modi Congratulates Soon-to-be-parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are without doubt two of the most loved celebrities in India. While one is the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, the other is an A-list actress. Their union had created a huge buzz in the world of cricket and glamour. And now with them announcing that they’re going to be parents soon, the entire country is cheering for them.





Yesterday was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, so Virat took to Twitter to wish the PM. He wrote, “Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.” To which the PM replied, “Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!”