PlayStation 5 pre-orders go live at Shoppers Drug Mart at 6pm ET tonight

Canadian drug store line Shoppers Drug Mart is offering PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Editon pre-orders starting at 6PM ET/3pm PT.
The retailer specifies that the “ship date to stores” is November 12th, the same date the next-generation video game console is set to release at several other retailers, including Best Buy and EB Games.
If you’re looking to get your hands on a PS5 pre-order with Shoppers Drug Mart, it’s a good idea that you purchase one quickly. Pre-orders for both versions of the PlayStation 5 sold out in a matter of minutes at Best Buy, EB Games and London Drugs.
The PS5 costs $629 CAD and the PS5 Digital Edition is $499. You’ll be able to pre-order the PlayStation 5 at Shoppers Drug Mart at this link.