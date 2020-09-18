Photos: Hundreds gather outside Supreme Court to remember Ginsburg

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Dozens in the crowd were lighting candles on Friday night and sat somberly on the high court’s steps. Ginsburg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court.

The crowd left candles, flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Some wept as they placed the bouquets of flowers on the steps. “RBG” was also drawn inside a pink chalk heart in the sidewalk. Flags outside the court were also flying at half staff.

Here are photos from the gathering:

People gather to mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the steps in front of the Supreme Court on Friday night. —Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The national flag flies at half staff as people gather to mourn the passing of Justice Ginsburg. —Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A sign and candles placed at a makeshift memorial outside the Supreme Court building. —Stefani Reynolds/

A mourner places candles at the makeshift memorial. —Stefani Reynolds/

A mourner waves a flag as people gather at the Supreme Court. —AP Photo/Alex Brandon

People hold candles as they gather at a makeshift memorial for Justice Ginsburg. —Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Mourners at the memorial for Justice Ginsburg. —Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

The crowd gathers in memory of Justice Ginsburg. —AP Photo/Alex Brandon)