Photos: Hundreds gather outside Supreme Court to remember Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Majority Leader McConnell: Senate will vote on Trump court pick
Hundreds of people have gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Dozens in the crowd were lighting candles on Friday night and sat somberly on the high court’s steps. Ginsburg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court.
The crowd left candles, flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Some wept as they placed the bouquets of flowers on the steps. “RBG” was also drawn inside a pink chalk heart in the sidewalk. Flags outside the court were also flying at half staff.
Here are photos from the gathering:
Get Boston.com’s browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.