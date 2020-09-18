Photos: Gigi Hadid looks adorable as she flaunts her baby bump



Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik revealed in April that they were expecting their first child. Soon after pictures of the couple walking around town starting floating on social media. Gigi was seen acing pregnancy fashion like a pro. The supermodel impressed her fans, as she looked stunning every time she stepped out. Gigi kept her pregnancy fashion easy-breezy and casual, yet it was chic.



She posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram a couple of hours back and they are nothing short of amazing too. Gigi is seen posing with a horse, flaunting her baby bump of 27 weeks.

She is wearing a pair of jet black lowers and a black crop top, giving a close view of her bump to all her fans. She topped her adorable look by sporting a lemon-coloured hat.

Sweet, isn’t it?