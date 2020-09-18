Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods struggle, Justin Thomas leads after round one

Phil Mickelson chose driver again on the 18th at Winged Foot. He blocked it to the left again. Made bogey instead of double bogey this time.

But instead of walking off in second place, the way he did in 2006, he headed to the clubhouse Thursday in 142nd, tied for second-to-last at the US Open.

Back at the scene of his most crushing defeat, Mickelson found no reason to enjoy this beast of a course any more than when he left it 14 years ago.

“I drove it poorly, and I putted poorly,” he said in offering a succinct summary of an awful day.

He found a grand total of two fairways over a five-hour slog through the thick grass, sand and greens that he couldn’t figure out. He three-putted twice over the final four holes – including once from inside of 9 feet – and finished at 9-over 79. About the only good news to come from it is that there’s no way he’ll have a chance to give away another US Open, the way he did the last time at Winged Foot.

“I’m 9 over,” Mickelson said in discussing his plans for Friday. “I’ll play as hard as I can and enjoy the round.”

Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts to his shot from the eighth tee (Getty)

Whenever Mickelson and the fans in New York get together it makes for great theatre, never more than in 2006, when he held a one-shot lead heading to the 18th hole, but hit an errant driver that triggered a chain of events that left Australian Geoff Ogilvy holding the trophy.

There were no fans because of the COVID pandemic that pushed this US Open back three months. But there was no forgetting his history here, either. When he blocked his first tee shot into the left rough, analyst Nick Faldo was blunt: “There it is, memories of the 18th right there. the same shot.”

He made birdie there and followed with another birdie after another missed fairway on No. 2.

All that scrambling also stirred some memories. Largely forgotten about Mickelson’s fourth round from 2006 was that he hit only two fairways that day, too. But, as he recounted last week, “It was the best short-game week of my career. I need to strike it better.”

He didn’t.

There was nothing fun about Day 1. By the time he reached the ninth tee box, he had not hit a fairway, and an NBC graphic cheekily pointed out that he had hit 14,477 tee shots since hitting his last fairway at Winged Foot – in 2006, also on the ninth hole.

He broke the drought there, then promptly headed to the fairway, grabbed a 5-wood and blocked it so far left, it landed on the first tee box.

“I’m so sick of this,” he said as he bent over in disgust.

Things only got worse from there.

It was better news for Justin Thomas who led the way with six birdies and only one bogey from a bad lie in the bunker, finishing with a 25-foot birdie putt that he barely touched for a 5-under 65.

It was the lowest score in a US Open at Winged Foot, which is hosting the Open for the sixth time dating to 1929. And it was worth only a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters of Belgium and Matthew Wolff, the 21-year-old Californian making his US Open debut.

“Yeah, 65 is fun no matter where you play, especially at Winged Foot,” Thomas said.

“I was in a really good frame of mind, and I was focused. I just was sticking to my routine and playing every shot, as opposed to getting ahead of myself. It’s one of those rounds where … next thing you know, you make the putt on 18, you’re done for the day.”

Thomas played with Tiger Woods and PGA champion Collin Morikawa, who couldn’t get done fast enough.

Woods was in five bunkers through five holes and then appeared to steady himself with three straight birdies around the turn to get under par, but only briefly. He made three bogeys coming in, still had a chance to post a reasonable score and then let it get away.

From short of the steep shelf fronting the 18th green, he flubbed a flop shot, pitched the next one about 8 feet beyond the pin and missed the putt to take double bogey for a 73.

“I did not finish off the round like I needed to,” Woods said, an expression he uttered five more times out of the six questions he faced after his round.

Neither did Morikawa, who shot 40 on the back for a 76.

Rory McIlroy, who has been struggling to get off to a decent start in the majors, opened with a 67 and tried to contain his disappointment it wasn’t lower.

McIlroy was among those two shots behind on a scoreboard filled with red numbers, an unusual site for Winged Foot. In the previous five US Opens, a total of 17 players were under par after the first round. On Thursday, there were 21.

Patrick Reed and Will Zalatoris made a hole-in-one on No. 7, and Zalatoris somehow missed another ace on No. 13. Spanish amateur Eduard Rousand holed out for eagle from the first fairway with his second shot in his U.S. Open debut. Louis Oosthuizen holed out for eagle on second fairway.