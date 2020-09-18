Penrith Panthers NRL news 2020 Jarome Luai Billy Slater

Nathan Cleary is rightfully dominating the headlines as perhaps the best player in the NRL.

But Billy Slater has issued rivals a timely warning to beware the Penrith Panthers’ “man in the shadows” – Cleary’s under the radar halves partner Jarome Luai.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Billy’s Breakdown, Slater focused on Luai’s role in orchestrating Penrith’s ultra dangerous left edge of Viliame Kikau, Stephen Crichton and Josh Mansour.

And Slater, one of the game’s greatest fullbacks, produced some compelling stats to illustrate his points.

“He’s possibly the forgotten man at the Penrith Panthers, the No.6, Jarome Luai,” Slater said.

“It might come as a surprise, given the form Nathan Cleary’s in, that he outperforms Nathan in line break assists, try assists and tries.

“He leads the way in try assists for the Panthers and he’s a damaging ball runner who has scored six tries this season.

“He likes coming off his left foot and attacking the tired forwards back on the inside.

“Close to the line, this is his game – a tremendous ball runner close to the line.”

Slater praised Luai’s ability to deal with the “huge responsibility” of unlocking the strike power outside him on the left edge.

He was impressed by the package of speed, “a great passing game” and a “beautiful left foot” kick to keep defenders off balance.

“(Centre Stephen) Crichton has scored 14 tries, he leads the way for the Panthers in tries this season and a lot of it comes off Luai,” Slater said.

“The other thing Luai brings to the team is energy.

“You see before the game, front and centre, a bubbly person, a real X factor in this team.

“He creates a lot of enthusiasm in the Panthers.

“After the game with the team song, front and centre, leading the war cry – there’s a real good feel about the Panthers this season and a lot of it is to do with the energy they create.”

Slater said Penrith now had a massive opportunity to repeat the heroics of 2003, when they parlayed the minor premiership into the real thing.

“Be wary of the man in the shadows, Jarome Luai,” Slater said.

“He’s causing all sorts of damage and I’m sure the opposing teams will be focusing on that man this weekend and into the finals series.”