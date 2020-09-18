Paris Hilton Reveals Her Real Voice In This Is Paris Documentary

“The real me is actually someone who is brilliant and I’m not a dumb blonde.”
OK, I know this year has been pretty wild, but I did not have “Paris Hilton reveals her real voice” on my 2020 bingo card.
That’s exactly what happens at the start of Paris’ new documentary, This Is Paris, where we see the 39-year-old recording a voiceover going in and out of her many different voices.
You mean to tell me the woman who starred in the iconic early ’00s reality series The Simple Life and gave us the signature catchphrase “That’s hot” was pretending this whole time?
Well, it’s true. Paris admitted she has been playing a “dumb blonde” character in a recent interview with Sunrise.
During the interview, Paris shared, “This entire time, I have been playing a character so the world has never really truly known who I am.”
“The real me is actually someone who is brilliant and I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just really good at pretending to be one,” she continued.
As for why she decided to reveal her true self now, Paris said, “I just felt like it was time for the world to finally know who I was. I feel like I’ve been through so much and [there are] so many misconceptions and just preconceived notions about me.”
“Also, for my legacy and what I wanted to be remembered for. I don’t want to be remembered as some airhead. I want to be respected for the businesswoman that I am,” she concluded.
Well then. You can hear Paris’ real voice here, and in her new documentary, which you can watch for free on YouTube here.
What do you think about Paris revealing her real voice and admitting she’s been playing a character this entire time? Tell me in the comments!
