Home Entertainment Paris Hilton Reveals Her Real Voice In This Is Paris Documentary

Paris Hilton Reveals Her Real Voice In This Is Paris Documentary

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Updated 10 minutes ago. Posted 10 minutes ago

“The real me is actually someone who is brilliant and I’m not a dumb blonde.”

OK, I know this year has been pretty wild, but I did not have “Paris Hilton reveals her real voice” on my 2020 bingo card.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

That’s exactly what happens at the start of Paris’ new documentary, This Is Paris, where we see the 39-year-old recording a voiceover going in and out of her many different voices.

You mean to tell me the woman who starred in the iconic early ’00s reality series The Simple Life and gave us the signature catchphrase “That’s hot” was pretending this whole time?

Well, it’s true. Paris admitted she has been playing a “dumb blonde” character in a recent interview with Sunrise.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

FYI: Sunrise is an Australian morning talkshow program.

During the interview, Paris shared, “This entire time, I have been playing a character so the world has never really truly known who I am.”


Torsten Blackwood / Getty Images

“The real me is actually someone who is brilliant and I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just really good at pretending to be one,” she continued.


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

As for why she decided to reveal her true self now, Paris said, “I just felt like it was time for the world to finally know who I was. I feel like I’ve been through so much and [there are] so many misconceptions and just preconceived notions about me.”


David Livingston / Getty Images

“Also, for my legacy and what I wanted to be remembered for. I don’t want to be remembered as some airhead. I want to be respected for the businesswoman that I am,” she concluded.


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Well then. You can hear Paris’ real voice here, and in her new documentary, which you can watch for free on YouTube here.


20th Century Fox Television

What do you think about Paris revealing her real voice and admitting she’s been playing a character this entire time? Tell me in the comments!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©