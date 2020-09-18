Oscar Piastri confirms F2 options for 2021, Formula 3, motorsport news

Australia’s Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri says he has a number of options on the table for 2021, as he looks to move up the motorsport ladder to the F2 series.

And the future of Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, could be pivotal in deciding where Piastri ends up next season.

Piastri’s manager, -time grand prix winner Mark Webber, told Wide World of Sports last week that the process of securing a drive for 2021 has already kicked off, with Piastri hoping to have it sorted out sooner rather than later.

Prema, the team Piastri drove for this year, also fields an F2 team, with Schumacher partnering the 2019 F3 champion Robert Schwartzman.

Oscar Piastri with Mark Webber moments after the Melbourne teenager clinched the F3 championship. (Getty)

Schumacher, who currently leads the F2 championship, is widely expected to be in F1 with Alfa Romeo in 2021, while Schwartzman has been linked to a seat at Haas. The departure of one, or potentially both, would free up a seat at Prema for Piastri.

But the Melbourne-born teenager says that’s not the only possibility.

“We’re speaking to a few teams at the moment for F2,” Piastri told Wide World of Sports.

“We’ve got some good options on the table. I’m expecting Mick to move up to Formula One, which creates a free seat at Prema, but we haven’t made any decisions yet, that will be our job for the next few weeks.

“Our relationship this year was really good, and if I do get the chance to stay at Prema next year I’d certainly be happy.

“But there’s options on the table, and definitely no guarantee I’ll be at Prema next year.”

Oscar Piastri (Getty)

The possibility exists that Piastri could be seen in a Formula One car as soon as this year. As a member of the Renault Sport Academy, the young driver test in Abu Dhabi in December would be the perfect reward for winning the F3 title.

However, earlier this week Renault revealed they’ve approached the FIA with a view to giving returning champion Fernando Alonso a run in that test, although it is supposed to be restricted to drivers who have competed in two or less races during their career.

“I haven’t heard anything about it from Renault,” Piastri admitted.

“To be honest, until I saw the media stuff about Renault trying to get Alonso to drive in that test I didn’t even know it was on.

“So, at this stage, I’m not really expecting to be there.”

Oscar Piastri (Getty)

Piastri admits he’d mentally prepared himself to finish second or third in the title race, in the lead up to last Sunday’s championship-deciding race.

Piastri went into that race, at Mugello in Italy, level on points with team-mate Logan Sargeant, while Frenchman Theo Pourchaire was points behind.

But Piastri started that final race from 11th on the grid, with Sargeant fifth and Pourchaire eighth, giving Sargeant what should have been a decisive edge in the battle.

All that changed at the second corner, when Sargeant made contact with Lirim Zendeli, with both drivers retiring on the spot, ending the American’s championship challenge.

“I didn’t see him go off at the time,” Piastri said.

Oscar Piastri in action in Hungary. (Getty)

“But once the safety car came out, I was counting the cars in front of me just to figure out where I was, and as I was counting I couldn’t see another Prema car.

“I didn’t really want to believe Logan was out until I came around on the next lap and saw him beached in the gravel, that’s when it hit home.”

And although he felt sympathy for his teammate, Piastri admitted he may have allowed himself a brief smile as he passed the scene of his teammate’s stricken car.

“I think you’re not human if you’re not relieved when one of your championship rivals goes out,” he said.

“Obviously, I felt sorry for him, but if you say it doesn’t provide a little bit of relief then you’re lying.”

That first minute of Sunday’s race now takes on extra significance. Piastri will forever be known as the F3 champion, joining the likes of Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc in winning the title.

Oscar Piastri battles with Liam Lawson at Silverstone. (Getty)

“I’d started to accept that wherever I ended up might not have been good enough to win the championship,” Piastri said of his mindset prior to the last race.

“I would have accepted it if that’s how it played out, but obviously it was a crazy weekend, so here I am, speaking to you as the champion.”

Even with Sargeant watching from the pitlane, Piastri still had to deal with the challenge from Pourchaire, who was able to make his way through the field to third place, meaning Piastri needed to finish no worse than ninth to claim the title.

Oscar Piastri on the podium in Spain. (Getty)

The 19-year-old from Melbourne had been as low as 10th at one stage, but was able to cross the line in seventh to seal the title.

“I never gave up hope, I knew there was a chance, however slim it was, and I ended up walking away with it,” he said.

“But I couldn’t believe how crazy the entire weekend was, and how we’d managed to win it given the weekend we had. It was pretty remarkable.”

One advantage of having won the F3 title is that Piastri now qualifies for an FIA super licence, allowing him to compete in a Formula One race. Attaining the licence is not a given, for example a number of F2 drivers are not eligible.

Travel restrictions meant that 2020 was the first year that Piastri wasn’t able to have his family with him in Europe for at least part of the season, and with Melbourne still in lockdown, the 19-year-old isn’t expecting to be home before Christmas.

“I want to get home as soon as I can, but it’s not really logical at the moment with quarantine,” Piastri explained.

“To be honest, I’m not holding my breath that it’s going to happen at Christmas either.”

The car which carried Piastri to the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup title is now in the family’s possession in Melbourne, but when asked if his parents would have to find the cash to get the championship-winning F3 car down-under, Piastri laughed it off.

Oscar Piastri collects his trophy for winning in Austria. (Supplied)

“I don’t know! I have no idea, I haven’t asked Dad,” he said with a laugh.

“Although I didn’t ask him about the Formula Renault car to be honest, and it’s now sitting in our factory at home.

“I don’t know, I’m not expecting him to buy another open wheel car, they’re not cheap.”

After races in 11 weeks, Piastri will now enjoy a well-earned rest, although finalising a drive for next year is still very much on his mind.

“Obviously there’s some important decisions to make about next year, so that’s going to be the main objective in the coming weeks, to get 2021 sorted.

“But it’s also a chance to reflect on the season, because the last few weeks have been very crazy, probably the craziest weeks I’ve ever had in motorsport.”