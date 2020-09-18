Opinion: Pandemic laid the foundation for a newly accessible Canada

Article content continued

When companies invest in technology and are flexible to the needs of their employees, any Canadian can participate in the labour market and businesses can reap the rewards of a broader range of skills.

An equitable work environment begins by taking aim at the learning needs and gaps within an organization. The good news is that increased accessibility can be achieved with resources that, in many cases, have already been put in place. It’s simply about building a lens of inclusivity with accessibility embedded across business operations.

We can consciously use the built-in accessibility features that are already embedded in most mainstream software packages. We can turn on closed-captioning in virtual platforms. We can share documents one day before a videoconference so employees with visual impairments have time to digest them. We can build accessible taxis into HR planning so that any worker can easily reach key meetings and events.

We can purposefully create documents that are easily read aloud for those who rely on audible technology. We can make flex working and work-from-home arrangements a subject that’s embraced rather than avoided. We can make workspaces accessible at the same time that we apply physical distancing measures.

Businesses, economies and families are better off when employees are able to work to their full potential. We’ve seen this first hand at Holland Bloorview, Canada’s pre-eminent children’s rehabilitation hospital and a global leader in childhood disability research. Here, we’ve championed several transition-to-work programs, including Project SEARCH, which prepares youth with disabilities in their final year of high school for employment, and boasts a 75 per cent-plus employment rate for graduates.

While the pandemic shook us up, it also laid the foundation for a newly accessible Canada — one that will allow companies to embrace new ideas and realize new opportunities that were always present, but just out of sight.

Meenu Sikand is the executive lead on equity, diversity and inclusion at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, an academic hospital that’s affiliated with the University of Toronto.